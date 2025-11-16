It was a challenging night for the Boise State Broncos, as they faced another tough game against a Mountain West rival. The team, with its rich history of success, is now navigating a different path. Can anyone remember the last time they faced such a challenge, losing two games in a row to conference opponents? As the team strives to finish the season with eight wins, it's a reminder of the team's past glory.

San Diego State's 17-7 victory was an odd one where no team could throw the ball and the Broncos couldn't stop the very simple tailback dive. The team looked like a hollow version of the one who traveled to South Bend last month.

Last year, the Broncos were the talk of college football, but this season has been a different story. It's been a tough journey, and it's important to understand the reasons behind the team's inability to replicate last year's success.

The loss of Ashton Jeanty has been well documented so we'll move on from that one. We'll also pass on reminding everyone how we all miss Dirk Koetter as the offensive coordinator. You don't replace someone who has Coach Koetter's depth of experience in the NFL and college.

This year's offense struggled when they couldn't run the ball. Quarterback Maddux Madsen has regressed this year which many expected him to grow into the roll.

The team failed to protect itself by going all in on Mr. Madsen. Even before his injury, he struggled to make throws expected at the major college football level. Today's athletes are also paid, so they are required to perform or risk being replaced.

The team's failure to recruit a backup quarterback with game experience has been a significant issue. The lack of depth was clearly visible during the team's losses this year, raising concerns about the team's future.

Coach Danielson blamed himself during his latest post game press conference. His loyalty to his staff and players is commendable. However a team that can't stop the run or throw the ball is not a team fans will invest their hard earned money to support.

