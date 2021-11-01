Boise State Fans ‘Lose It’ Over This Iconic Kellen Moore Photo

Boise State fans LOVE Kellen Moore and frankly, we understand why. With a historical amount of wins and unmatched brains--Kellen is every football team's dream. A photo released just last night of Kellen has fans going absolutely insane!

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

Yes, as you can tell, we really miss having Kellen Moore around the Boise State football program and the greater Treasure Valley.

One photo that was captured this weekend has fans here in Boise going absolutely nuts, in all of the right ways. If you're a real Boise State fan, you will know exactly why--and the internet is checking up on us...

Cedrick Wilson, a graduate of Boise State University, is a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, where Kellen just happens to be the Offensive Coordinator. As you can see in the photo, two of the all-time darlings of Boise State's football program are celebrating a touchdown. Not only was this a touchdown--but it was a miraculous trick play drawn up by Kellen Moore--another Boise State alum.

