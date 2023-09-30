Boise State Football Fans Angrily Demand Coaching Change

The old phrase, "Be careful what you wish for, for you might get it could be applied to Boise State Football's loss to Memphis on Saturday. The Bronco coaching staff had sold the public that the team could handle one of the most challenging schedules in recent years. After five games, the team is 2-3, leading to most of us believing the team wasn't up to the usual preseason coaching hype. The Broncos are in trouble, but what else is new in the Andy Avalos coaching era?

The team roared out to a 17-0 lead before the cagey Memphis Tigers, aided by multiple Boise State coaching and player mistakes, roared back winning 35-32.

Boise State Football: 2023 Football Schedule Here is the OFFICIAL list of home and away games for Boise State's 2023 football season! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Despite the efforts of Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for four touchdowns and 82 yards, the rest of the team could not match his efforts. Talented Quarterback Taylen Green was benched in favor of backup Maddox Madsen, who threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Mr. Green threw for 200 yards with no touchdowns.

Boise State now has a quarterback controversy thanks to the seat-of-your-pants coaching style during the three seasons of Andy Avalos.

Fans Demand Change

Check Out 5 Current College Football Teams That Have Surpassed Boise State Football These 5 formerly unknown college football teams are now on the rise! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller