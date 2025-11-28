It's the day after Thanksgiving, a time for fun, food, shopping, and football. Especially college football. If you're not a person who cares what happens to Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin, you are not alone. If you're a Boise State fan, today is a very special day for the program.

The Broncos will travel to Utah State for a key afternoon game on CBS, a matchup that could shape the Mountain West standings and excite fans.

It's rare that two Mountain West teams get such a great opportunity. Utah State's first-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, known for his success at BYU, now faces Boise State in a pivotal game.

Utah State is a dangerous team led by quarterback Bryson Barnes, who has thrown for over 2,500 yards and run for over 600, making him a player to watch. He's an unbeatable matchup for the Broncos' defense, throwing for over 2,500 yards and running for over 600.

Boise State has not been its usual consistent winning self. One week, they get demolished at home by Fresno State, lose the following week at San Diego State, and then destroy Colorado State. (FYI, Colorado State will no longer be an easy win now that they've hired UCONN Head Coach Jim Mora.)

The Aggies are undefeated at home, but haven't faced a team like Boise State, which is still vying for a strong finish in the Mountain West. Boise State may have had an off-season, but they are still the class of the Mountain West, making this game crucial for both teams' postseason aspirations.

We'll have a complete post-game analysis after the game, true believer.

Check Out Boise State Taking on Notre Dame Boise State vs. Notre Dame Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Former Boise State Players Playing in the NFL These Broncos are now earning a living off of playing football. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO Talk Radio