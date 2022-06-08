Boise’s Largest Condo For Sale Is Simply Stunning Inside and Out

If you've participated in the St. Luke's FitOne 5K, 10K or Half Marathon, you already know. Crescent Rim Drive has the absolute best view of Boise in the entire city! It's rare that homes for sale on the gorgeous street come on the market.

But there must be something in the water because THREE homes on Crescent Rim Drive are for sale right now! The first is Velma Morrison's legendary estate, "Camelotview." The couple who lived there after Morrison passed away decided to go their separate ways and after putting in hours on an extensive update of the home, put it on the market for $4.9 million in February 2022. At press time, it looks like someone may have finally taken the plunge on it! It's listed as having a contingent offer.

Patricia Cole/Group One Sotheby's International Realty

The second is a 3,628 square foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom home built-in 1938. It was built as the personal residence of one of Boise's most famous architects, Frank Hummel. The home has some modern updates, but the bathrooms are original. It's on the market for $2,400,000.

Ann Edmark Reed/Silvercreek Realty Group via Realtor.com

The third is one of the condos that have fascinated us for years! Crescent Rim Drive is one of our favorite places to run in the Treasure Valley so we've watched them build the luxury condos from scratch. We've always wondered what they look like inside and now that one has hit the market, we know!

Jed Splittgerber/Anthology LLC via Realtor.com

This condo also happens to be the LARGEST condo on the market at 2,496 square feet. Have you been curious about it too? We don't blame you! Take a look around. We think you'll be impressed by what you see!

