When 2022 arrived, so did another "Best Cities" list that Boise found itself on.

This time around, it was Wallet Hub's list of 2022's Best Cities for Jobs. When you combined their scores for the health of the job market and socio-ecomic factor, Boise found itself as the #17. That's not too shabby if you're looking for opportunity.

But what about the people who are already part of the Treasure Valley's workforce? According to the Idaho Department of Labor's most recent Occupational Employment and Wages Survey, about 333,910 people make up the Boise City Metropolitan Statical Area's workforce. That includes people working in Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem and Owyhee counties. When you break down all of those employees, what types of jobs are they working?

We took a deep dive into the survey to find out not only what those jobs are, but how much they pay. Here's how the top 25 most popular jobs shook out.

Boise's Top 25 Most Popular Professions And What They Pay Think you have a guess what the most popular job in Boise is? We wrangled up the data from the Idaho Department of Labor's Occupational Employment and Wages Survey and the answer may surprise you!

What about the highest paying jobs? We couldn't help but wonder about those, too!

The 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise According to the latest figures published on the Idaho Department of Labor's website , these are the highest paying jobs in "Boise City." That region includes Ada, Canyon, Boise and Gem counties.