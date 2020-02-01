Brace Yourself, Albertsons Monopoly Returns Wednesday
After failing to open half of the game pieces people "donated" to my attempt to actually win something in this highly addictive game, I said "not this year."
And then I realized I have no will power when I unintentionally got excited seeing that the icon for the Albertsons "Shop, Play, Win" had updated for the 2020 edition of the game. There's no trying to fight it! I've been sucked in again and will pick-up my game board ASAP.
Albertsons will start handing out tickets beginning Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and will continue to do so until May 5 or whenever all game tickets have been distributed.
2020 Albertsons Monopoly Prizes
- $1,000,000 Cash (2 Winners)
- $250,000 Vacation Home (3 Winners)
- $100,000 Cash or Boat (10 Winners)
- $40,000 Vehicle of Choice (20 Winners)
- $25,000 Home Theater (30 Winners)
- $10,000 Cash (60 Winners)
- $5,000 Groceries (50 Winners)
- $1,000 Groceries (250 Winners)
- $500 Portable Grill and Groceries (750 Winners)
- $250 Grocery Gift Card (1,000 Winners)
- $100 Grocery Gift Card (2,500 Winners)
- $50 Grocery Gift Card (5,000 Winners)
- $20 Grocery Gift Card (20,000 Winners)
- $5 Cash (1 Million Winners)
The app for the game will once allow you to track your pieces by scanning them, but to claim any of these prizes you'll need to have your actual game pieces and present them to customer service to collect your winnings!