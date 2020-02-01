Brace Yourself, Albertsons Monopoly Returns Wednesday

After failing to open half of the game pieces people "donated" to my attempt to actually win something in this highly addictive game, I said "not this year."

And then I realized I have no will power when I unintentionally got excited seeing that the icon for the Albertsons "Shop, Play, Win" had updated for the 2020 edition of the game. There's no trying to fight it! I've been sucked in again and will pick-up my game board ASAP.

Albertsons will start handing out tickets beginning Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and will continue to do so until May 5 or whenever all game tickets have been distributed.

I am absolutely shameless when it comes to this silly game. I get so sucked into the game that I stand behind you in the checkout line, secretly hoping you'll turn down your the pieces so that I can ask you permission for the cashier to hand them to me instead. I'm the girl who begs her friends for their pieces. I'm the girl that will do my grocery shopping for the week over the course of several days and buy only items marked with bonus pieces, just to maximize my chances of filling up my game board.

So what can you win this year? I scoped out the official rules on the website to get a good idea for my fellow Monopoly addicts!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app