Breaking News: California Senator Dianne Feinstein Dies

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died. The senator was battling health problems while serving in the United States Senate. She was ninety years old. The Washington Post described her as a centrist in the Senate. She served her country, beginning her political career as the mayor of San Francisco after the elected mayor was killed in office. She had run for mayor twice, losing both bids.

Senator Feinstein would run for California governor losing again in 1990 before being elected to the United States Senate in 1992. She was the oldest person currently serving in the Senate before her death. Her health concerns raised the question of whether or not she was competent to serve.

During her time in Congress, she served on the Judiciary Committee and the Intelligence Committee. The Washington Post reported that her biggest legislative achievement pitted her against a formidable opponent from Idaho.

'Of all the legislation that crossed Mrs. Feinstein’s Senate desk, the bill with which she was most associated was the assault weapons ban that President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994. The uphill effort showcased Mrs. Feinstein at her most determined. When a more senior senator, Larry Craig (R-Idaho), questioned her experience on gun issues, she reminded him that she had become mayor of San Francisco as a result of a double assassination. “I know something about what firearms can do,” she said.'

The big question is who will California Governor Gavin Newsom appoint to replace her during the last few months of her term? Congress is currently in a heated battle over funding the government for another year. Without Feinstein's vote, the Republicans have the advantage in the Senate.

