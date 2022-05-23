Bruce Springsteen Announces 2023 Tour With the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen has announced a new tour, his first trek with the E Street Band since 2017.

The dates announced thus far begin April 28, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, with the tour winding its way across Europe. The final date currently on the calendar is July 25 in Italy. Multiple reports have indicated that a U.S. leg will take place in February, prior to the overseas performances. Spin adds that a second U.S. leg will likely begin in August. Those dates have yet to be announced.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year—and beyond!”

Springsteen had hinted at the tour announcement on Monday (May 23). His official social media accounts shared a 15-second clip of Springsteen performing “Born in the USA” with the E Street Band, with “May 24, 2022” and the band’s website shown in a title at the end.

In a March interview with SiriusXM, Springsteen expressed optimism that a tour would come together. “We're getting our plans for touring together, we'll be out there,” he said. “We hope to be out there this year. I just didn't have confidence or wanted to take the risk for my audience that it was going to be OK so we put it off for a little while. But we're working on plans to get it all together.”

Springsteen’s last performance with the E Street Band took place more than five years ago in Auckland, New Zealand. Since then, he's engaged in his hugely successful Springsteen on Broadway residency, which included more than 250 shows and ranked among the most profitable tours of the last half-decade.

Even as Springsteen and the E Street Band’s members were focused on their own projects, they still collaborated. The E Street Band contributed to Springsteen’s 2020 album Letter to You and performed during his December 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, 2023 tour:

April 28 - Barcelona, Spain

May 5 - Dublin, Ireland

May 7 - Dublin, Ireland

May 13 - Paris, France

May 18 - Ferrara, Italy

May 21 - Rome, Italy

May 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands

June 13 - Zurich, Switzerland

June 21 - Düsseldorf, Germany

June 24 - Gothenburg, Sweden

June 26 - Gothenburg, Sweden

June 30 - Oslo, Norway

July 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark

July 13 - Copenhagen, Denmark

July 15 - Hamburg, Germany

July 18 - Vienna, Austria

July 23 - Munich, Germany

July 25 - Monza, Italy