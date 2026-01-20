It’s an event so special that it happens only once a year. The Canyon County Kids Expo returns to the Ford Idaho Center this weekend. The event features activities for the young and not-so-young. Usually, Idahoans have been buried under snow, getting cabin fever due to the colder, wintery weather.

This year, our area hasn’t been hit by any snowfall. However, temperatures have fallen to very chilly levels over the past few weeks. Colder temperatures mean kids have to stay inside, leading parents to look for ways to expend their energy.

The kids' expo is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Kids can jump and play on one of several inflatable slides and activities. Who doesn’t like a bounce house in Canyon County?

The Ford Idaho Center is centrally located just past Meridian. The venue is one of the most accessible in the state, as it is near the highway. Folks from Canyon County have the same easy access, or they can take the backroads.

Once inside, Idahoans are treated to a warm, family-friendly environment featuring kid-friendly characters. This year, the Paw Patrol returns, guaranteeing to enhance a child’s imagination.

You may think the kid's expo is all about the kids. What about the big or bigger kids otherwise known as adults. Whether you're looking for a home, chimney repair, plumbers, electricians, or other needed trades.

If you're new to Idaho, the kids expo offers you an opportunity to meet your new chiropractor or take swimming lessons. Don't delay, make it a point to join us at the Canyon County Kids Expo today.

See you Saturday beginning at 10am.

