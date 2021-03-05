BSU Football Announces 2021 Schedule

Do you remember the last time you went to a Boise State Football home game? I'm talking a full blown pre-COVID-19 game. Was it a full on, go hard or go home tailgate party that started at noon and went till they kicked you out of the parking lot? Maybe it was a family outing where you had nice seats in the Stueckle Sky Center or did you bar hop along Broadway until game time? Regardless of your last experience, I'm so excited to share that it looks like we're gonna have a full blown season in 2021 and we will once again be able to partake in the shenanigans or lack thereof of our choice.

As far as the actual schedule, You can expect to see conference games against Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming on the smurf turf. Boise State will also travel to Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State to finish out the conference show downs. See the full schedule below.

2021 Boise State Football Schedule