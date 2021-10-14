"You live in Idaho? Are there potatoes everywhere?"

"What do you have in Idaho? Potatoes?"

"What is there to do in Idaho? You just eat potatoes all day?"

"Oh, Idaho! That's the state with potatoes, right?"

"Idaho? You-da-hoe. Sorry that's all I know about Idaho. And the potatoes."

Whether you've lived here your whole life or are new to the gem state, it's a safe bet you've heard any one or numerous of these remarks regarding Idaho. Truly is annoying at this point. Of course potatoes are big here, but that's not all we've got going on. Idaho is rich with local goods that have nothing to do with potatoes.

So if you're new to Idaho and want in on what the locals are into, this guide to the ultimate Idaho gift basket is for you. Or even if you're not new, no reason you shouldn't be enjoying the cool stuff Idaho has to offer. Plus, you'll be supporting local business. And considering supply chains everywhere are all backed up and ridiculous this year, you should already be looking ahead to Christmas. Build this gift basket for family and friends and for yourself because why not?

No, there are no potatoes. But you will find sweet snacks, wonderful wine, clothes, and canned goods. And if you're not down to procure these things in person, you can order them online. Ah, what a world we live in where you can have alcohol delivered to your doorstep (if you're 21 years of age or older, of course).

Build The Ultimate Idaho Gift Basket With These 5 Things

