The Boise Area Has Already Lost 10 Businesses in 2022

For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute roller coaster.

One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.

While times were tough, one of the highs was seeing the outpouring of love from loyal customers who ordered more take-out or bought unique things that businesses made available for curbside pick-up simply to help their favorite businesses stay afloat. Some were able to survive as a result of that kindness...and with a little help from the Paycheck Protection Loans program from the federal government.

We're still miles from normal and there's still a lot of uncertainty out there. COVID-19 related or not, these are the businesses who've moved on in 2022.

Businesses the Boise Area Has Lost in 2022 It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022.

