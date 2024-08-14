Chris Petersen, Kellen Moore, and Leighton Vander Esch Return to Boise

Three of Idaho's most popular sports personalities have recently returned to Boise, sparking excitement in our state. We continue to support athletes and coaches who've played at our great universities, such as Boise State and the University of Idaho. It's a testament to our area that former players and coaches return to the Treasure Valley, bringing renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Idaho, the Gem State, provides these individuals with a unique opportunity to relax and enjoy life without the constant media attention or privacy invasion. This 'Idaho Way' is one of the many reasons why even global celebrities like Kim Kardashian choose to call Idaho home.

Recently, three former Boise State Football greats returned to Boise. As detailed here, one of them decided to check out the team's current summer conditioning program. The other two were not seen at a Bronco practice despite spending their distinguished past as all-time greats.

Who was in Boise recently? Let's just call them the Boise State Big Three: Chris Petersen, Kellen Moore, and Leighton Vander Esch returned to the area that made them famous.

Chris Petersen was the most successful coach in Boise State history. While coaching the Broncos, he was recognized as the best college coach in the country, winning the Bear Bryant Coach Award several times.

Kellen Moore, now the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, guided the team to an incredible record of 50-3. We hope to one day report that he'll be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Leighton Vander Esch played for the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the first round in 2018. He was called the Wolf Hunter and made the Pro Bowl in his first year. He retired from the league due to numerous injuries.

Mr. Peterson, Mr. Moore, and Mr. Vander Esch were not in town to create and replace the current Boise State coaching staff. They were in town to film a new commercial for Kendell Ford. You can watch the video here.