The anticipation continues to grow for the upcoming college football season. Boise State has opened its practices to the media, allowing access for all to see. The regular questions persist: Who will be the quarterback? Will the offensive line be the strength of the team? Will the defense once again win a few games for the Broncos?

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports Gallery Credit: YOUTUBE

However, a Bronco legend returning home to watch fall practice in Boise attracted the most social media attention. Former Coach Chris Petersen left Idaho years ago, but the people of Idaho have always remembered the contributions made by 'Coach Pete.'

The coach is now a high-profile college football analyst for Fox Sports who has charmed a national audience despite not being media-friendly during his time in Boise. During his visit to camp, the coach looked over many position stations. Coach Spencer Danielson is the first Bronco coach not chosen from the family.

He did not play or coach at Boise State before becoming the defensive coordinator under former coach Andy Avalos. Chris Petersen left Boise State for Washington, guiding the Huskies to their first college football playoff appearance. He left the team for a job at Fox Sports.

The Chris Petersen-led Boise State Broncos were magical, threatening the very power structure of college football. Many experts believe the team was a missed field goal away from playing for the national title. College football was more idyllic back then, as there wasn't a Name, Image, and Likeness or transfer portal.

YouTube/Boise State Broncos YouTube/Boise State Broncos loading...

The coach's most famous win was the massive upset of Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. Quarterback Kellen Moore took the momentum of that upset, guiding the Broncos to victories over Virginia Tech, Georgia, and other Power Five Schools.

We look forward to watching Coach Pete once again on FOX Television. We sure do miss him in Boise.

New Uniforms at Boise State This Football Season Which of these will be your favorite? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM