Meridian Movie Theater Offers 8 Weeks Of Can’t Miss, Discounted Summer Films

If it's been a while since you ordered a large popcorn, slurped down a bucket sized soda and enjoyed your favorite theater candy, this is a great reason to take the kids to the movies!

Photo by Geoffrey Moffett on Unsplash Photo by Geoffrey Moffett on Unsplash loading...

Over the past few years, the Majestic in Meridian started to become one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite places to catch a flick. That’s in part to some of the improvements Cinemark made when they purchased the theater from Hallett Cinemas in 2019.

Get our free mobile app

One of the very first things they did was upgrade the theaters to plush, reclining seats. They’re not necessarily unique to the Majestic. The Luxe Reel theaters in Eagle and Caldwell have them too. But the Majestic’s reclining seats aren’t JUST reclining seats. They’re heated too!

Another cool improvement that came with Cinemark taking over? The fact that the theater now gets to be part of the “Summer Movie Clubhouse.”

The program offers families the opportunity to see a family-friendly movie every Wednesday starting June 15 thru August 3 for just $1.50 per ticket. During Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes, moviegoers also get $1 off kids snack packs, large popcorns and large drinks.

Advanced tickets for all eight weeks of the Summer Movie Clubhouse screenings are already on sale and the screenings happen at 10 a.m. each week of the program.

What’s very cool about this year’s line-up? The fact that it’s one of the first times that audiences will get to see Scoob! on the big screen. The movie was originally released in May 2020 when most theaters across the nation were still closed due to COVID-19. The studio skipped a theatrical release all together and put it out directly to digital.

What else is showing and when? Check out this year’s line-up!

Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse Line-Up 2022 Meridian's Majestic Cinemas is taking part in Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse. These movies are discounted to just $1.50 at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

KEEP READING: Meridian Sparklight Movie Night Schedule 2022 Sparklight Movie Night happens on Fridays, June 10 - August 19. Movies start at dusk, but the screen is set up as early as 7 p.m. if you want to bring your blankets and low back chairs to claim a spot. While you wait for the movie to begin, the kids can play in Settlers Park's Sound Garden, cool off in the Splash Pad or grab some snacks from their concession stand.