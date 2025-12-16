If you believe in global warming or climate change, then our current winterless weather is more reinforcement for discussions or arguments with nonbelievers. The temperatures have been unusually warm, averaging in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Ski resorts from Bogus to Sun Valley have taken it on the chin, as much-needed snow hasn’t fallen in our area. Other parts of the state have received enough snowfall to begin operations. Idahoans cannot recall a winter without freezing temperatures or snowfall during the months of November and December.

If you’re not a fan of winter activities or are from California, Oregon, or Washington, COWS, you might be pleased that the snow isn’t flying. However, as much as we may hate the snow, the Gem State is in desperate need of a lot of snow. We live in a mountain desert with a limited water supply. Thankfully, we have a world-class aqueduct system that allows us to bank the ‘snowfall’ in the winter for use in the spring and summer months. (Idaho Water Resource Board recharges 379,000 a.f. of water into the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer in Winter 23-24, 2024)

The water is used for crops, lawns, and our own water supply. So as we prepare for a wet few days, we really, really need some snow. Perhaps we'll get it with a bunch of snow in January?

