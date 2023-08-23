Coach Petersen’s Journey After Boise State: What You Need to Know

Chris Petersen hasn't been on the sideline in Boise for almost ten years. The former Boise State coach is an enigma to most college football experts, as he simply walked away from the game after unmatched runs at Boise State and Washington. Coincidentally, both teams play each other in Seattle to kick off the college football season.Coach Petersen or Coach Pete as he's known, recently gave a pep talk to the College of Idaho football team. Pete was not in Idaho but gave an inspirational talk via Zoom. (How did we ever manage to have meetings without Zoom?)

Anyway, the former coach will again be working for Fox Sports this fall as a game analyst. What's shocking to most viewers who knew Coach Pete is that he's a natural on television. Executives can't help but ponder placing him on the Fox Big Noon Kickoff once Urban Myer eventually returns to coaching. Unlike Myer, Coach Pete has a sense of humor.

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports

Both teams who face off have never replicated the success they had when Coach Pete was head coach. Boise State beat Oklahoma in that historic Fiesta Bowl, and Washington qualified for the college football playoff.

Although he doesn't live in Boise, you can see the impact of Coach Pete's brilliance in Idaho and across the country. The current Boise State coaching staff has ties to the coach and Kellen Moore, the current offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The football game is challenging and demanding; although he may not be on the sidelines, it's nice to know that Coach Pete is still close to the game we all love: college football.

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches.