College Football Hall of Fame Rejects Boise Favorite Kellen Moore

Boise superstar and darling NFL Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore has officially been snubbed by the the College Football Hall of Fame. To put it simply, fans aren't happy.

How could the committee not decide favorably on Moore?

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

With one of the winningest records in college football history and a legacy that continues to be written on a professional stage-- what is Moore missing on his resume?

Less than a year ago, in June of 2021, the news was shared that Kellen was among those nominated to make the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. A total of 78 athletes were named nominees along side Kellen.

Kellen's success was no joke while he was a collegiate athlete-- with a record of 50-3, the second most passing touchdowns in the NCAA, and the third best passing efficiency rating.

Over 12,000 National Football Foundation members voted and with results announced today, Moore was TOTALLY snubbed.

While many inductees played in the 1990's, quarterback Andrew Luck who played at the same time as Moore was selected.

Players that were admitted were:

LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)

– LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)

– DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)

– WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74)

– C, Alabama (1972-74) Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002)

– S, Ohio State (1999-2002) Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71)

– QB, Toledo (1969-71) Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)

– AP/RB, LSU (1995-98) Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)

– DT, Illinois (1987-90) Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04)

– LB, Illinois State (2001-04) Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05)

– WR, Oregon State (2002-05) Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990-92)

– LB, Florida State (1990-92) Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11)

– QB, Stanford (2009-11) Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88)

– DT, Michigan (1985-88) Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)

– RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77) Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94)

– RB, Colorado (1992-94) Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73)

– C, Alcorn State (1971-73) Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94)

– OT, Nebraska (1991-94) Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

