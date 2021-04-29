COVID-19 Walk In Vaccine Clinic To Be Held In Boise Saturday

What was once a scary situation has turned into a very hopeful one. Remember when the vaccine was first announced? All of a sudden there was hope in the air and people were excited at the potential of a light at the end of the tunnel. The ugly reality kicked in when the initial rollout turned out to be ( to put it politely ) less than efficient. The good news is that we've come a long way and while at some point Idahoans were desperately looking for a loophole so that they could get their vaccine a.s.a.p, today we've gotten to the point where every person 16 years or older in the Gem state is eligible for the vaccine.

Does it get any better than this? The answer to that question is YES! Not only are all persons above the age of 16 eligible to receive the vaccine but now an appointment is not needed. Several vaccine providers have now moved to this model and Albertson's Pharmacies is the latest to offer this walk in service this Saturday, May 1 at its Boise headquarters on Parkcenter Boulevard. Here is what you need to know: