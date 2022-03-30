On days when I'm bored, there's nothing on television, or I'm trying to look like I'm working, you'll often find me scrolling the "for sale" ads on Boise's Craigslist. I can't tell you how many times I've come across items that are wacky or crazy that make you wonder why it was ever purchased to begin with. Here are some current listings that I found today while I was supposed to be paying attention to a conference call!

The Four Weirdest Items For Sale On Boise's Craigslist Right Now

If You Have Unclaimed Money in Idaho, Here's What You Need To Know With the tax deadline approaching, maybe you need a few bucks. You may not realize you have money with your name on it waiting at the Idah