Is This FREE Home On Boise’s Craigslist Worth The Price?

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know that Boise is in a housing crisis. Actually, that might be why you are living under a rock. Finding an affordable place to live has become increasingly difficult. The meaning of a bargain price has also increased over the years in Boise, so when you see "free" and "house" in the same sentence, you know there has to be a catch.

A free house was posted on Boise's Craigslist. The post appears to be legit, but there aren't many details. From the pictures, you can tell that this is a mobile home that is definitely in need of some TLC. Also, the current owner will probably want you to move this home at your own expense. It will need to be placed on a lot that is mobile home ready with hookups for water and electricity. You'll probably want to re-do flooring, walls, kitchen, and bathroom. To estimate the actual cost of this home, you'd have to factor in those costs and any unknown repairs that could come up that we can't see from the pictures.

Either way, free is free, and you get what you pay for. For a free home, I think you could do a lot worse.

