Top 5 Cities in California with the Most Expensive Homes

As Idaho's housing market continues to attract attention from across the country, there's recent data that highlights just how significant the disparity in home prices can actually be. According to a report by Stacker, there are 5 cities in California that stand out for having the most expensive homes, with figures that make Boise and the rest of Idaho not seem so bad after all.

Montecito, CA

Kicking off the list at number 5 is Montecito, situated in the Santa Maria-Santa Barbara metro area. The typical home here is roughly $4,877,966, reflecting a 2.8% increase in the past year 2023-2024.

Hillsborough, CA

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash loading...

Holding the 4th spot is Hillsborough, in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metro area. Despite actually having a slight downturn in prices, homes in Hillsborough are maintaining their median value of $4,915,838.

Hidden Hills, CA

Martha Vanegas | Google Maps Martha Vanegas | Google Maps loading...

In 3rd position is Hidden Hills, located within the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area. With a median home value of $5,164,336, this "exclusive" community has seen a notable 6.7% increase in prices over the past year.

Los Altos Hills, CA

Photo by Ian Mackey on Unsplash Photo by Ian Mackey on Unsplash loading...

Securing the 2nd spot is Los Altos Hills, part of the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area. Here, the typical home is a jaw-dropping $5,464,859, reflecting a 2.8% increase in prices over the past year.

Atherton, CA

Photo by Austin Schmid on Unsplash Photo by Austin Schmid on Unsplash loading...

Topping the charts at number one is Atherton, also located in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metro area. With homes valued at a staggering $7,248,058, Atherton maintains its status as one of California's most exclusive neighborhoods, despite experiencing a slight dip in prices over the past year.

While California's luxury market remains unparalleled, the allure of Idaho's comparatively more affordable homes continues to draw interest from those seeking a change of pace and scenery.

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Idaho and California Homes Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their homes. But are they actually safe? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

California in the Top 5 Places Where People from Idaho Move to Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

10 Cities In California With The Most Gun Violence According to the 24/7, these Cities in California have the most gun violence. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews