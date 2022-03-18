Daniel Radcliffe Doesn’t Want to Do a ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Movie

The recent Harry Potter 20th anniversary special on HBO Max, which was filled with a lot of warmth and featured appearances from most of the franchise’s cast, got people wondering whether we might actually see a full-fledged reunion on a new Harry Potter movie. The Potter Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is set years after the movies when Harry and his friends are grownups with kids of their own, would seem like a perfect fit.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets director Chris Columbus recently said in an interview that he thought it would be “amazingly fun to make that film — or two films” and compared the concept to seeing Harrison Ford back as Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Unfortunately, Daniel Radcliffe isn’t quite so sure. He told The New York Times that he’s not really interested in doing a Cursed Child movie, at least right now.

Here was his quote:

This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of “Potter” OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the “Star Wars” guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.

Cursed Child is set about 20 years after the events of the Harry Potter books. Right now we’re about 11 years removed from the release of the final Harry Potter movie. That means Radcliffe doesn’t need to want to do it right now; he’s got at least a few years before he’d even technically be the right age for the part. So he still has time to change his mind. But you can’t do it without him, and if he’s not interested ... you’re not going to see a Cursed Child movie.

Radcliffe will next be seen in The Lost City, which opens in theaters on March 25.

