The Harry Potter world is mourning the loss of Robbie Coltrane, the great actor and comedian who played Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid. Coltrane died this week at the age of 72; his performance as Hagrid across eight Harry Potter movies made him one of the most popular fixtures in the entire franchise.

Coltrane’s popularity extended to his fellow cast members as well. Daniel Radcliffe, who grew up playing Harry Potter and shared many scenes with Coltrane, gave this statement upon the public announcement of Coltrane’s passing:

Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling posted her own tribute to Coltrane on her Twitter account writing, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortune to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Although already in poor health at the time it was recorded, Coltrane provided one of the most moving moments in the recent Harry Potter 20th anniversary special on HBO Max.

