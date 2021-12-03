We're still in denial that the very first Harry Potter film turned 20 this year.

Why? Because quite frankly, that makes us feel old. It couldn't be that long ago that we donned our Hogwarts uniforms, grabbed our wants and eagerly waited to see one of our favorite book series come to life on the big screen at Edwards...right?

It was. It's been 20 years since Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone came out in theaters for the first time and Regal has been celebrating the special anniversary by bringing the magic back to the big screen one movie at a time. Unless you pretty regularly check their website or are a member of their e-Club, you probably didn't know that they showed both Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets at the Edwards at the Boise Spectrum in September.

We didn't know either and we felt super left out. We wanted to make sure YOU didn't feel left out, so we did a little digging and found out that this particular Edwards theater is showing the third Harry Potter movie for just two days! The screenings of Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban are happening on Saturday, December 4 and Monday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

Not only are they showing it, it's in 4DX! 4DX theaters are equipped with motion enabled chairs, which create strong vibrations and sensations, as well as other environmental controls for simulated weather or other conditions, such as lightning, rain (if you don't want to get wet, push the 'water off' button when you sit down,) flashing (strobe) lights, fog and strong scents. We went to our first 4DX movie right before the world got weird last year and you can read what the experience was like HERE.

We'll be honest, the 4DX is awesome and something you've got to try at least once, but the tickets are usually expensive. A typical 4DX movie in 2D runs $19. This might be your best chance to try it if you've been curious but didn't want to spend the money. Tickets for this screening of Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban are just $9. You can get them HERE!

