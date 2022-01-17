Idaho’s Connection To The Harry Potter Movies Is A Dancing Drunk Wizard?!?!

There is no doubt that Harry Potter fandom is alive and well in the Treasure Valley. Re-releases of the films have sold out in Boise. Harry Potter-thon is going on now through January 30 at the Egyptian Theater.

Most Harry Potter fans, even the most die-hard Potterhead from the Gem State, don't know that there is a wizard in the Harry Potter Universe from Idaho. They weren't a main character, nor were they ever even discussed on screen, but their presence was felt in the first Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them prequel.

Everyone knows that news in the Wizarding World travels by newspaper. In England, that newspaper is called the "Daily Prophet." It gave the word of the escaped prisoner of Azkaban and once even questioned if Dumbledore was dangerous. The moving pictures in the newspaper always made them stand out to me while watching the movies because I love details.

It is in the details where the witch or wizard from Idaho is found. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them follows Newt Scamander's journey to New York in 1926. The opening scene sets the stage for the film with several shots of newspaper reports and in several scenes, the main characters are seen reading the New York version of the Daily Prophet. Its masthead clearly reads "The New York Ghost."

One edition of the paper announces a Foxtrot dancing contest that evening. The next day's paper announces the winner, who just happens to be from Idaho. The name of our Idaho witch or wizard isn't given, but some details are thanks to the reporting of Franciscus Fieldwake. According to the prop dated December 6, 1926, from the film, this person was arrested after being "caught drunk behind broom" after winning the dance contest. The headline even caught the eye of other people that love small details like this.

We are left to wonder what becomes of this wizard, and perhaps future movie props will continue this story. You never know who this person could be related to. This Idahoan may even have a direct link to the bloodline of Harry Potter! Maybe JK Rowling will fill us in on those details one day.

