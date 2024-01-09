Idaho's hardworking realtor, Tracy Kasper, has resigned from her position as the National Association of Realtors president. Mrs. Kasper is known throughout the state as a tireless advocate for home ownership. She has spent years working to highlight Idaho realtors, eventually working her way up to become the National Association of Realtors president.

Mrs. Kasper told the board at the NAR that she was threatened by someone who wanted her to compromise her position as NAR president. Instead of giving in to demands, she resigned from her position.

The Idaho realtor explained her decision in a NAR press release, "As president and a long-time member of NAR, I always have put the interests of NAR first. As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first.

So, it is with a mix of gratitude and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as your president effective immediately. In doing so, it gives our Leadership Team the ability to take the reins and forge forward in effecting the change that we all have worked so hard over the past few months to begin. I know I leave our members, our staff and our association in good hands."

CNBC tried to reach out to Mrs. Kasper for comment but did not receive an answer. The National Association of Realtors said they appreciated Mrs. Kasper's service to the group and thanked her for her dedication.

