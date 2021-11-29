Defunct Meridian Sports Bar Finally Gets a Yummy New Tenant After 3 Years

In March 2018, we couldn't help but wonder "what gives?" when two restaurants closed within days of each other. A swanky new tenant just opened in one of those vacant spaces.

The two restaurants that closed were Barrel 55 and Pinnacle Sports Grille. Both restaurants saw a fairly steep decline in business after nearby Rosauers called it quits in December 2017. It was tough for the two locally owned restaurants to stay afloat with the drop in business and price tag that came with being in those locations.

Get our free mobile app

Flash forward to 2021 and Barrel 55 is still vacant, but something new just swam into Pinnacle Sports Grille. Land Ocean, the new tenant, opened to guests for the first time on Black Friday. On their Facebook page, the restaurant describes itself as a "modern take on the traditional steak and seafood house. It is an upscale, casual, yet swanky all booth restaurant with an outdoor patio."

It's owned by Karoline and Mark Platt, a Sacramento based couple, who opened their first Land Ocean location in a shuttered Ruby Tuesday's in Folsom, California. Meridian is their fourth Land Ocean. The other locations in Roseville, Reno and Folsom all have 4.4 or higher ratings on Google Reviews.

The Meridian Location serves lunch and dinner, as well brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Some of their seafood dishes include Blackened Salmon, Cold Water Lobster Tails and Macadamia Nut Crusted Chilean Sea Bass. Their land dishes include Spice Filet Mignon Stir-Fry, Teriyaki Wagyu Sirloin and Cowboy Prime Ribeye. They also offer a selection of burgers and sandwiches.

Personally, we're intrigued by the fitness special. The menu describes it as a chef created special always under 450 calories. We're also really excited about the fact that they're another destination for bottomless mimosas. You can add those to brunch for $12 when you buy an entree. That price point seems fair and is comparable to these other five Boise area locations that offer them on weekends.

You can check out more about Land Ocean and their menu HERE.

30 Restaurants Have Opened in the Boise Area Since the Beginning of Pandemic Opening during a worldwide pandemic that was exceptionally tough for the restaurant industry takes guts. These restaurant owners took the chance and opened their doors since March 2020.

10 Local Boise Area Restaurants So Good That We're Begging for a Second Location It's hard to do food better than a restaurant born and raised right here in the Treasure Valley! The only draw back to some of those local favorites? There's only one location! These are a few that we think deserve a second location and a chance to grow!