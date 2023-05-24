Demanding TV Chef Gordan Ramsay Wants To Hire An Idahoan

He is one of the world's most famous chefs, yet he's ubiquitous on television, phones, and any other video platform. His name is Gordan Ramsay, and when he's not traveling the world, deep sea diving, cooking in exotic locations, or running his multi-million dollar restaurant empire, he's a television host for four, five, or six shows. The guy is such a hard worker we've lost track of how many shows he's hosting or cohosting.

Here is the current list of shows that Chef Ramsay is hosting and producing for Fox America: Hell's Kitchen, Hotel Hell, Master Chef, Master Chef Kids, Road Trip, Gordan Ramsay Uncharted, Gordan Ramsay Future Food Stars, Next Level Chef, Kitchen Nightmares, and 24 hours to Hell and back. We apologize for leaving a few out; he is a very busy Chef Ramsay.

The busy chef visited Idaho before filming his show Hotel Hell at the Roosevelt Hotel in the Coeur d'Alene area. He is now looking for an Idahoan to appear in the next series of his show Master Chef.

Next Level Chef is a show that allows home cooks, food critics, and social media stars to compete against each other for a grand prize of $250,000. Along with Chef Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyeesha Arrington coach the contestants with each group on a different level of a three-story building.

The higher the level, the more food choices and resources the cooks have to create their ideal meal. Fox Flash reported that the show had been renewed for at least two more seasons.

KIVI TV says that the show is looking for an Idahoan. If you are up to the challenge, click here to apply.

Gordan Ramsay Through The Years A look at his colorful career.

Boise Food Challenge Highlighted Nationally If you have a big appetite or a competitive nature, you might want to check out this local Boise food challenge that a national publication recently named the best in Idaho!