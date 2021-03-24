Did Nostradamus Predict The Demise of This Idaho Town?

The topic of Nostradamus is fascinating. Some will tell you that he predicted significant events throughout history, while others are skeptical. In 1555, he published 942 quatrains that supposedly predicted future events. Because his writings are vague, it's easy to argue that many have come to pass.

Some of Nostradamus' most famous predictions include the French Revolution, the rise of Adolf Hitler (whom he referred to as "Hister"), the bombing of Hiroshima, the JFK assassination, 9/11, and the Trump presidency.

He is also well-known for dark predictions about the end of the world. Thankfully we haven't seen most of those yet. Who knows when his prediction of a zombie outbreak and global famine. Many believe that the California earthquake, dubbed "The Big One," will happen this year because of his writings.

Is it possible that because of the vagueness of his writings, that we've missed something? Was one of his predictions about Idaho, but it was just assumed to be about New York because of the population size?

"At forty-five degrees the sky will burn, Fire to approach the great new city:

In an instant a great scattered flame will leap up,

When one will want to demand proof of the Normans." - Nostradamus (Century VI, Quatrain 97)

Some believe that this is a reference to the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President. Some think it's another reference to September 11th. Others think that this is still to come and will set off World War 3. Reading into this further, is it possible that the event that sets off this great war is actually in Idaho?

It is assumed the "great new city" is New York because it is near the 45th parallel and has the word "New" in its name. In reality, New York City is closer to the 40th parallel. There is only one other city on the 45th parallel with "New" in its name: New Meadows, Idaho, located 115 miles from Boise.

Next, he makes reference to "The Normans." If it is universally accepted that Nostradamus' reference to "Hister" was actually a reference to "Hitler," could he have meant "Mormons" instead of "Normans?" Could the reference to Mormons be what links the 45th parallel to Idaho instead of New York?

Ultimately, no one knows what Nostrodaumus saw. We can only decide after the event occurs. In the meantime, watch out for zombies in Boise and flames above rural Idaho.