We're living in a time of extreme technology advancements and innovation, and California finds itself in an interesting position. Despite being the powerhouse of Silicon Valley and home to major tech giants, California is ranked among the top 5 states with major concerns over new artificial intelligence (AI).

Take a look at the findings below to see how this information was discovered, and keep reading for a list of California cities sending the most people in Boise in 2024.

A recent study by Ask Optimo, a tool powered by AI itself, looked into the worries surrounding AI across the United States. Surprisingly, California lands in 5th place on the list, with its residents conducting an average of 1,230 monthly searches per 100,000 people about AI-related concerns. It appears the very heart of tech innovation is not immune to the doubts and questions surrounding the rise of AI.

Will AI technology replace humans?

Robot Barista Prepares Coffee At Brooklyn Coffee Shop Getty Images loading...

That seems to be a top concern, as Google searches like "AI threats" and "AI regulation" dominating in California, reflecting a clear uneasiness about the unchecked growth of AI technologies, according to this study from Ask Optimo.

On the flip side, and probably surprising to many, Idaho is in a much more relaxed position, ranking 32nd on the list. With a significantly lower level of concern compared to California, Idahoans seem less troubled by the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence, as there are far fewer searches related to AI concerns in Idaho.

