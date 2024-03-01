Do You Miss One Of Washington’s Favorite Drinks?

Remember when most of us drank pop or soda? There was Coke, Pepsi, and, if you're of a certain age, Tab. Drinking a soft drink was a lot like watching television. Today, we have so many choices of what to drink, soda, water, flavored water, tea, energy water, and the list goes on and on. Gone are the simple days of RC Cola and Doctor Pepper.

Consumers had minimal choices on what to watch, just like they had limited choices of what soft drink to consume. Today, you can watch 'television' anywhere with endless choices of shows and channels. Soft drinks have sugar, don't have sugar, and have so many flavors to list. Let's not forget sports drinks and flavored waters. There isn't a day when a new drink hits the market.

However, one of the world's most popular drinks has left Washington and the nation forever. PepsiCo is one of the world's most popular soft drink providers. Along with Coke, they still control most of what the world drinks. PepsiCo recently discontinued the popular Sierra Mist, and now the company has decided another popular soft drink has to go away.

Have you noticed the loss of Mountain Dew Energy? Why would a major company eliminate a popular drink?

The Street reported that Mountain Dew Energy is gone forever. The company explained their decision in a release covered by The Street. "After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today," the company posted.

Could we see other drinks get the boot? Perhaps your favorite drink could be going away soon?

It's hard to believe that a major soft drink would be discontinued. Did you know Mountain Dew Energy contained 180 milligrams of caffeine? That's quite a jolt! Is there a soda or a pop drink that you miss? Check out the big list below to see if your favorite former drink made our big 50 list.

