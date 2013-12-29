Down Town Pharmacy Robbed

Police in Boise are looking for a man who held up a pharmacy early Sunday morning, and left with prescription medication. Police say the robbery happened at the Rite Aid on the corner of North 15th and West State streets about 7:30 a.m. when a man walked into the pharmacy, displayed a note and a handgun and demanded prescription pain killers.

The robber is described as a light skinned man, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, and dark-colored clothing. Police say he was last seen near a dark-colored pick-up that headed west on Jefferson Street.