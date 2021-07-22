National Tequila Day just happens to fall on Saturday and it's time for some shopping that includes a stop at one of the top spots in Boise and Dwayne Johnson shows Idaho some love.

Let's go over the top Tequila restaurants in Boise and some of the cool deals happening this weekend to save you some money. Plus, we have two celebrities deals including a hometown favorite with Aaron Paul and "The Rock."

Tequila's Idaho Top Spots Defined by You and Yelp

We'll get to Dwayne in a few seconds, but doesn't tequila taste the same no matter where you go? No, that's not exactly correct. You can take a vacation to Cabo San Lucas and those shots seem unlimited, there's whistleblowing and it gets crazy.

Tequila does taste different depending on where you drink it. For instance, having a great tequila in your margarita sitting on the patio at Barbacoa just feels like a vacation. Enrique's in Kuna has their own case where customers can store their favorite tequila bottle. That's legit.

Photo by: Kekeluv

Celebrity Tequila from Idaho

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) is a hometown favorite with his own Mezcal with partner Bryan Cranston. Dwayne Johnson has his own Teremana Tequila which kicks off one of your deals this weekend that includes movie tickets to his new Disney movie for all Idahoans. Let's get to the top in Boise and beyond.

Top Tequila Locations in Boise, Meridian, and out to Sun Valley

The Matador - According to Yelp, this hot spot gets the number one spot with 4 out of 5 stars and that's from almost 400 posts. That's pretty damn good. You have the downtown location and the one at the Village in Meridian.

Diablo & Sons Saloon - This comes in number two with about 172 reviews. I've also seen many of my friends take dates at this place. A hot spot on 8th in Dowtown Boise.

Press & Pony - This gets 4.5 stars located on 622 W Idaho Street.

Barbacoa Grill - A Boise staple of excellence and atmosphere. There are over 1000 reviews with 4 stars and well worth it.

Madre - Boutique Taqueria - This comes close to 5 stars with over 100 reviews. Just another hot spot and across the street from Boise State University.

Bonus - Enriques in Kuna is a great spot on the river. I love the local aspect of this restaurant and just great people. Take a look at that tequila cove where you store your own and walk out to the patio. Definite Summer spot.

Photo by: Kekeluv

Bonus - Barrios Taco Lounge + Tequila Bar In Sun Valley: This trendy spot is next to Hotel Ketchum with patio views that are the best! Have some chips and salsa while looking on Bald Mountain. This is a very cool place.

Youtube

Deals on Tequila Day

Applebees: Teaming up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana ultra-premium small-batch tequila. You get the $7 Mana Margaritas in Blue Aloha or Strawberry Coconut Margarita. Spend over $25 at Applebees and also receive free tickets to see Dwayne's new Disney movie, Jungle Cruise.

Getty Images for Disney

Bonefish Grill - Giving away the recipe for the Perfect Patrón Cucumber Margarita and more.

Chili's - Offering 3 of its favorite Margaritas for $5. Check rules on delivery because that counts if available.

20 New Treasure Valley Restaurants That Have Opened Since the Pandemic Began

7 Treasure Valley Hole In the Wall Restaurants with Exceptional Food