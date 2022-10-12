Eagle Dissidents Seek To Remove Mayor and City Council

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce and the Eagle City Council have joined the Governor Brad Little Boise Mayor Lauren McLean recall club. You'll recall during the pandemic that, both the Boise mayor and Idaho governor were the subject of recall campaigns seeking to remove them from office. Both attempts failed due to the failure to secure enough certified signatures.

Multiple media outlets reported that a group known as Eagle Citizens for Open Government has a petition to recall the city of Eagle's leadership team. Although local elections are nonpartisan, Mayor Pierce and others ran on a platform of conservatism during their successful run for office. Like every Idaho city, Eagle has several challenges concerning the growth and the allocation of resources, most notably water rights.

A few significant issues have drawn the attention of Eagle residents. The proposed annexation of the Avimor community has divided old Eagle residents who do not want to see that subdivision added to the city. They say the extensive development will dangerously stretch their supply of water.

A large group of Eagle residents has complained on social media that their water bills have skyrocketed. A few folks have claimed their water bill has risen over seventy percent. Eagle used to own its own water company but sold it to a foreign-owned company.

Another issue is whether Eagle should approve a shooting range next to a subdivision. Residents have taken to complaining at city hall meetings and the media that the noise from the guns will harm their quality of life.

To be successful, the group will need over four thousand signatures. As of the time of this publication, the mayor and city council have not commented on the petition. We'll continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

