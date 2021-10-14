Eagle’s Goose Fire Started By Fireworks

Perhaps you remember the summer of 2016. It was a warm summer evening and nothing was out of the ordinary. Late into the night, news alerts were breaking and we were live on the radio bringing you details on one of the scariest images of our city that many have seen in recent history: Table Rock was up in flames. During this fire, homes and land were threatened into the next day as crews raced to save what they could. This tragic and graphic fire was caused by fireworks.

Table Rock Fire of 2016

Now, after further investigation on the Goose Fire near Eagle--investigators are sharing some equally as frustrating news.

Four teenagers have been identified as the parties behind a grass fire which scared, threatened, and evacuated several homes east of Eagle. Wind, dry grass, and the use of fireworks in an area that they never should have been in, all contributed to this scary fire.

Those found responsible were minors: two 15-year-olds (a boy and a girl) and two 16-year-olds (two boys) were setting off arial fireworks.

The Ada County Prosecutors Office will decide if criminal charges will be presented to these teens--charges may be as mild as misdemeanors however often times in these instances, restitution for the cost of extinguishing the fire is massive.

