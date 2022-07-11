It's back! The people of Boise have new eye candy on the way in the form of the new 2023 firefighter calendar courtesy of the Boise Fire Community Assistance Fund. We extend a special thanks to Barb Bergeson Studio Gallery for sharing these exclusive sneak peek photos from the upcoming 2023 calendar.

Now, we obviously don't want to spoil the entire calendar for you (or for our Boise firefighters!) so we sprinkled in some photos you may have missed if you didn't get the 2022's calendar or previous years. Some of these we didn't share before because we didn't want to spoil the 2022 calendar... but now? It's onward to 2023!

If you can't wait and want to pre-order yours now, check out the QR code at the bottom. Want to finish out the year with 2022's calendar that includes photos you won't find here? Visit the website for Boise Fire Community Assistance Fund and get yours today!

Now, enough of all that! Let's get into the steamy photos of Boise firefighters that you missed in 2022 and could expect to see in 2023!

Boise Fire Department Teases New 2023 Calendar Our Boise Firefighters are looking steamy in the new 2023 calendar! Check out some of the photos from 2023 as well as photos from years passed!

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.