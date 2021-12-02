Enjoy a Chuckle at These Idaho Christmas Stocking Inspiration

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Right?! Christmas season is upon us. Idaho, The Treasure Valley and the Boise area is oozing with holiday spirit. From Christmas Bazaars to Christmas light displays to decorations and more there is no escaping Christmas joy. Sorry Scrooge.

Since we already highlighted the typical Idaho Christmas Ornaments that you will find on a Gem state Christmas Tree, I thought it would be fun to look into some Idaho stocking inspiration. Enjoy, and happy holidays :)

First it wouldn't be right to not start things off with some hand crafted potato sack Christmas Stockings.



Next we have some fun for the Cowboys and Cowgirls who love their wrangler jeans. Have a pair Wranglers that don't fit or have a whole in the knee? It's easy to create a unique and awesome cowboy Christmas stocking...

Wrangler Stocking, Photo by Kris Zahm

If you REALLY want to get super Cowboy with things you can go all out and use one that looks like an actual Cowboy boot. I bet Santa can fit a lot of Cowboy goodies in these...



Even if you are not a cowboy but love hunting, military and the outdoors, we have a stocking for you too. This one is actually pretty cool and probably something my man would love.



We love fishing here in the great gem state so this list would not be complete without a stocking just for the special fisherman or fisherwoman in your life.

Christmas Fish Stocking, FB Fishing Is Life

We couldn't complete this list without the ultimate redneck stocking available. Just make sure you use one that doesn't have hole in it.



