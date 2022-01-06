Exciting New Boise Breakfast Destination to Hold January Grand Opening

The Boise Bench has been down a breakfast destination since The Original Sunrise Cafe on Overland Road closed in Fall 2021. Over the last few months, the owners have been working hard to prepare a new concept in the space.

The Godsill family founded the Treasure Valley's chain of local "The Original Sunrise Cafe" restaurants over 30 years ago. Its ownership has been passed down through the generations and they're currently owned by founder Bob Godsill's grandson, Boomer. Since taking over the family business, Boomer has brought new concepts to three of the six restaurants.

Biscuit and Hogs Comes to Meridian

The first restaurant to get the flip? The location near the Majestic Cinemas theater on Overland Road in Meridian. Branded as an "American Eatery" the restaurant defied the odds by opening in May 2020, not long after restaurants could reopen following the COVID-19 "Stay Home Order." According to their website, Biscuit and Hogs was created because the team at The Original Sunrise Cafe wanted to push the restaurant to become something even bigger and came up with high-end recipes that didn't quite fit the business model cafe regulars were used to. Their recipes are really creative and that's exactly how they found themselves on our list of the fanciest adult grilled cheese sandwiches in the Treasure Valley.

Boise Gets Introduced to a "Brunchette"

Then Godsill and his team moved on to rebranding the location on State Street. The new concept was called the Huck House Brunchette. If you've never heard of a "brunchette" before, that's because it's sort of an acronym. On their website, the restaurant breaks the word down like this:

br(eakfast) + (l)unch + (b)ette(r)

It serves a brunch menu trendier than what you'd find at well-established Treasure Valley staples like Goldy's or The Griddle. That menu includes high-end mimosas like the "Gold Digger" that mixes edible gold glitter, orange juice and pineapple juice. Since they opened in June 2021, they've achieved a four-star rating on Yelp.

A "Brunchette" Come to the Bench

The location in Boise on Overland Road will officially become Blue Bench Brunchette on Monday, January 10 at 7 a.m. Right now, if you click the menu for Blue Bench Brunchette the website takes you to the same menu as Huck House, so we imagine the concepts will be similar.

Want a preview of what's to come? Take a look at what they're serving up at Huck House!

