Experts Warn of “Total Flightmare” at Boise Airport This Month

There are a lot of things that are leaning in the favor of vacation-goers these days, especially here in the Treasure Valley. Weather is getting better, school for many is either out, or about to be out--and some long weekends are coming up, as well.

Now, more than we may have seen in a very long time (thanks, COVID), the Boise Airport is going to find itself in use--a LOT.

With all of the increased traffic at the Boise Airport--do you agree that it could use some of these upgrades?

Five Upgrades that Boise's Airport Needs Immediately Yes, we love our amazingly clean and quick Boise Airport but that doesn't mean that we don't have some ideas on how to take it to the next level. Can you think of any better upgrades than these?

We like the sound of ALL of them....and like a 50-story parking garage already, please!!!

Memorial Day is coming up quick and that really does mark the "unofficial" start of Summer! According to the Bureau of Transportation, average fares are just under $400 for the Boise Airport which is a little higher than we're used to. Of course-- take into account travel demand, popularity of the season, and the dreaded gas prices.

In a statement by one travel editor:

While it is great news that travel has fully opened up and families can finally have proper vacations, the combination of increased demand and staff shortages have the potential to cause significant delays and an overall sub-par travel experience.

It sounds like the airport-- and other airports across the nation--are in for a total disaster. Denver, a regional comparison for example, is funneling through 58.8 million passengers which is a 74% increase from 2020.

Do you have travel plans coming up that involve the Boise airport? Here are a few pointers:

Aim for flights that depart EARLY in the day

PLAN on getting a ride so you don't need to worry about the Boise Airport's parking mess

Review or obtain a travel insurance policy

Be patient with the staff- they're doing their best!

