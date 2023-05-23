Exposed: FBI Will Target Idahoans For Saying These Words!

Words have meaning. The old saying that sticks and stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt you does not apply today. Terms can get you on the FBI's bad list depending on what you say and where you say it.

Yes, the FBI is watching your words on social platforms. Say the wrong words, and you could be associated with or be called a violent extremist.

The New York Post, via the Heritage Foundation, obtained the information from a Freedom of Information Act request and reported that slang said online is being monitored and documented by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Type or say certain words, and the FBI will put you in the categories called "Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism" or "Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism."

It's a challenge to believe that a country that champions the First Amendment would allow a federal law enforcement agency to target Americans for what they write or say.

The FBI will flag the terms that some might pick up by watching a movie like The Matrix or an episode of South Park. Americans understand that you can't incite violence; however, a limit on free speech is a dangerous slippery slope.

If this was not a real issue in our digital world, we could compare what we see from the FBI to an episode of Seinfeld, where the characters are constantly corrected for innocently insulting people because the world has become politically correct. According to the FBI, let's break down the words you can't say.

5 Words You Can't Say According To FBI Don't say these words, otherwise you'll get on their bad list!

