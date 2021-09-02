Fake Vaccination Cards Headed to Idaho Confiscated By Authorities

Federal authorities are cracking down on fraud and it's happening right here--or headed to, rather--Idaho.

Yes, it's rather controversial: to get vaccinated or not to get vaccinated. Many people want to know what going into their body and understandably so, as so much of the science behind this particular vaccine is new. It is exciting, however, that the Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved by the FDA--not just in an emergency sense, as previously approved. This is giving many hope.

Still, however, there is a loud portion of the population that does not want to receive the vaccine. As more and more events, employers, and others begin to require proof of vaccination, as you can expect--there is now a market for fraudulent vaccination cards.

