Famous Rapper With Song About Idaho Announces Concert in Star

Perhaps you know him "because he got high" or forgetting to clean his room. The guy even wrote a song all about his alleged adventures in Idaho...

The 20 Cities Afroman Claims to Have Visited in Idaho As the rapper once sang himself, "potatoes aren't the only things that they grow" in reference to our beloved State of Idaho. Now that he has scheduled a date to preform here in Star, Idaho-- we though we would break down his song dedicated to Idahoans, creatively titled "Idaho"--and the 20 cities that allegedly, he visited along the way.

Now, the throwback rapper has announced a show in Star, Idaho.

We're a little surprised to hear Star, Idaho as well--known for their pace of living and quiet vibes here in the Treasure Valley.

However, the show is going down and here are the details.

On Sunday, February 13th at 9:00 p.m., you can catch Afroman at The Beer Guys Saloon in Star, Idaho. Tickets aren't cheap--but at this particular venue, seats are limited. Secure your spot at the show for $40. The event is also a 21+ only, given it is being held at a bar.

