Fascinating New Nampa Restaurant Serves Up Mouthwatering Air Fried Menu

There's no denying it. For the past five-ish years, the air fryer has been one of the hottest kitchen gadgets on major shopping holidays like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you have one, you get it. If you don't? You're missing out on one of the greatest inventions of our time. Many people who were once impressed by how quickly Instant Pots could make dinner, have thrown the electric pressure cooker over for their new fryer. It cooks food even faster and heats it evenly.

It's extremely versatile. We've made everything from toasted ravioli, burgers, steak and salmon to fresh cut fries and pork chops in ours. They're also great for evenings where you're tight on time and want to make pre-made frozen foods like popcorn shrimp, mozzarella sticks or potato skins or warm-up left over pizza.

However, the most attractive thing about air fryers is the fact that they allow you cook your favorite crispy foods without having submerge them in high calorie oils. And that's what this new restaurant concept in Nampa prides itself on.

Satisfry Idaho will start serving customers on March 1. Their main food menu offers a large selection of meal and dry rub french fries...all made in an air fryer. The kitchen is also completely gluten free.

We're intrigued by the fact that someone loved their air fryer so much that they've decided to turn using it into a full time business and can't wait to try some of the creations next time we're in the 2C. Some of the meal fry creations include "The Coney" which serves a 100% beef hod dog, chili and cheese sauce on top of the air fried french fries and the "Pizza Pie" which loads up the fries with pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara.

Dry rubs include classic salt, salt and vinegar, chili-lime, Jamaican Jerk, BBQ and ranch. If a single serving isn't enough, they offer both the meal fries and dry rub fries in an enormous two pound "hay stack."

In addition to fries, Satisfry Idaho has a small desert menu and also serves craft sodas. While the weather looks great for opening day, you may want to dress warm if you visit later in the week. At this time, they don't have indoor seating, but hope to complete that area in the new future. Until then, outdoor seating and a drive-thru our available.

You'll find them at 2220 Southside Blvd Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m - 7 p.m.

