Finally Boise State Football Will Be On A Real TV Network!

The good old days of our lives not being inundated with marketing messages have been over for quite some time. During their successful 'decade of dominance,' Boise State football had a perfect marriage of opportunity and exposure.' The Broncos were a national fan favorite on ESPN and occasionally ABC Television.

In college football, it's about how many folks see your team, that can lead to more resources being poured into your university. Boise State's run with ESPN ended several years ago, along with their dominant winning ways. The Mountain West Conference opted to take more money from the lesser-valued Fox Sports and CBS Sports.

Boise State fans had to look way down the dial to find Fox Sports One, Two, or the even less relevant CBS Sports Network. However, on Friday, Boise State will get the complete significant show treatment as their game will be the first doubleheader on CBS, that's CBS network. The same network that has the highest-rated shows and has the rights to the big SEC game for at least two more years.

The game kicks off at 10 am local time, which will be a challenge for most of us that live in the Mountain Time Zone. However, it will be the noon game on the East Coast. It is troubling that the final home game of the season is not a sellout despite the efforts of Bronco Athletics and the local media.

Utah State will be coming into Albertsons Stadium with a record of 6-5. The Broncos are a 17-point favorite. Let's hope the Broncos take advantage of this big opportunity.

