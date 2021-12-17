The holidays are fast approaching, well really there here. I gloriously noticed today that traffic was already quite a bit lighter than usual driving home from downtown Boise to Meridian. 84 was more free flowing than I've seen in a while. That can only mean one thing. The Treasure Valley, or a a lot of it, is already celebrating the holiday break and using the rest of their time off for the year.

Today was the last day of school for most -if not all?- schools in the area. Do you have family in town or are you at least off and enjoying more time with your family? Here are five amazing local restaurants that are fancy(ish) and fun. Enjoy family, fun and fantastic food. Let us know below the five what your favorite Treasure Valley restaurants are and then keep scrolling to see all of the local eateries that were featured on Man v. Food and Food Network.

I will always recommend Barbacoa in Boise. Especially when people are coming in from out of town. Eclectic, unique and certainly makes a statement.



Although I have not personally been yet, Chandlers Steakhouse is voted the top Downtown restaurant on Trip Advisor with over 1,500 reviews!



Trillium is another one that just doesn't disappoint. It is located in the gorgeous Grove Hotel downtown and is often touted as one of the best nice eateries in town.



Fork "offers American cuisine inspired from the great Northwest region made with fresh locally sourced ingredients. Fork also features hand-crafted cocktails, a terrific selection of regional wines & beer in a warm and welcoming setting." It is also right by Freak Aly if you really want to show your out of town guests a good time.



Lock Stock & Barrel is described as "A premier destination for meat lovers, Lock Stock & Barrel ages its meat for 28 days, serving the most tender and flavorful beef in the Treasure Valley." They also have great reviews across google, yelp and trip advisor.



There are dozens and dozens of incredible places to take friends and family while visiting the Boise area. I also tried to choose places that were original and not anywhere else. Don't get me wrong I love Ruth's Chris but they have locations in cities all over. I would love to hear from you though, what is your favorite Treasure Valley restaurant and why? If I get enough responses I will feature them in an upcoming article highlighting the restaurants that you choose.

