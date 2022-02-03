Five Time Pro-Bowl Player from Idaho is Jealous of Kellen Moore

Believe it or not, a lot of NFL superstars have come from the State of Idaho. Few of which, however, get nearly as much attention as Kellen Moore.

In his time at Boise State and in the NFL, Moore has drawn attention and fan love like none other

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

But is this one NFL star with Idaho ties getting a little jealous of him?

Football fans will remember the eccentric Jared Allen, a five-time Pro Bowl participant and former Idaho State University football star.

This NFL Superstar With Idaho Ties May Be Jealous of Kellen Moore Kellen Moore has a lot of hype around him-- but what's going on with his coaching future? It seems that his name pops up in every head coaching vacancy but he has yet to be hired away from Dallas-- where that fan base can't seem to decide if they want to love him or hate him. While Kellen gets all of the love--what about this multi-time Pro Bowler with Idaho ties-- just like Moore?

Although the beloved Allen didn't mention Kellen by name--another NFL star in his own right with Idaho ties...he did react:



It has since been announced that the Minnesota Vikings DID hire a head coach and it is NOT Kellen Moore-- but why would the Vikings have overlooked one of their most charismatic, former stars?

I guess we'll never know, but here in Idaho, we LOVE Jared Allen!

