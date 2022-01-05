Footage Captures Ghost in Popular Downtown Boise Bar [Video]

When you walk into a nightclub, you expect a lot of "spirits", right? Perhaps not THIS kind of spirit...

Local bar owner Ted Challenger shared some video footage recently that seems to prove on nights we aren't all piled into StrangeLove in downtown Boise--someone is having a party of their own in there...

Check out this video and let us know--could it be real!?

Downtown Boise's Nightclub Ghost When hundreds of bodies fill into StrangeLove on a Friday or Saturday night, the venue is far from quiet. Loud music keeps the dancefloor going, patrons are screaming and yelling, celebrating and singing along, fighting with their boyfriends--whatever it may be. That only accounts for two nights of the week, though. What about on the other nights when you could hear a pen drop in the empty club? How about a barstool dropping?

According to club owner Ted Challenger, the club has a resident that has been dead-- for years--since about 1906. Her spirit lives on, allegedly, and this security cam footage is chilling!

Watch the video for yourself, below:

