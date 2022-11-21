Former Boise State Player Is More Popular In Canada Than America

Boise State football is again in the Mountain West Championship, rebounding from a disappointing 2-2 start. We'll see if the Broncos will become champions when they host Fresno Championship. Although many may not be aware, a former Boise State player turned head football coach now guides a team to a professional football championship.

Folks who've worked at Boise State could compare it to working on a lifetime achievement like Michael Jackson's Thriller album. In other words, it takes time to follow up on the unprecedented success. In most cases, the highlight of a coach's career, their pinnacle, is working at Boise State.

Kellen Moore has succeeded as an offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys but has yet to be a head coach. However, another former Boise State quarterback is now a champion coaching his team to the Grey Cup Championship Sunday night. If you have yet to follow the Canadian Football League, then you're unaware that their head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is a former Boise State quarterback.

The coach played in NFL Europe and the Canadian League before becoming a head coach. His team, the Toronto Argonauts, defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a 24-23 thriller. The game was decided on a late blocked field goal that secured the win for Toronto.

Ryan Dinwiddie Through the Years A BSU Legend Becomes A Champion Head Football Coach!

What's Next For Coach Dinwiddie?

Winning the Grey Cup is a big deal in Canada and America. Could we see Coach Dinwiddie get a job head coaching job in the NFL or as an offensive coordinator? The CFL has been a launching pad to the NFL for coaches and players throughout the years.

